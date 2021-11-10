New Delhi: Are you planning to travel to Karnataka from Maharashtra? Well then, check out the latest Covid-related guidelines issued by the government of Karnataka. The catch is that the latest norms are only applicable for those who intend to stay in Karnataka for a very short duration i.e., two days or less.Also Read - Maharashtra: Aurangabad Issues Strict Rules For Vaccination, No Ration, Fuel For Unvaccinated

“Special surveillance measures for arrivals from Mumbai and Maharashtra,” the Karnataka health department posted on Twitter on Monday, listing all the protocols to be followed by those arriving from the western state, if applicable to them. Also Read - Sri Lanka Mulls Making Covid Vax Cards Mandatory

Note that only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to enter Karnataka. This means that they should not have any Covid-related symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing etc. Also, the travellers need to submit a self-declaration of being asymptomatic before boarding the mode of transport.

The travellers will undergo mandatory thermal screening for fever on arrival. You will also be asked to produce a valid return ticket as proof of short stay in the state.

Passengers are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate to show that they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile it is imperative for the visitors to strictly follow Covid protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance throughout their stay in Karnataka.

Those complying with the aforementioned guidelines are likely to be exempted from producing a negative RT-PCR test report.

Notably, the latest guidelines applies to arrivals by all modes of transport including rail, road and air.

The fresh set of rules have been issued owing to the ‘slightly higher’ daily coronavirus cases and test positivity rate in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka, the order said, though it also noted that the situation has ‘vastly improved’ in both the states.

On Monday, Karnataka registered 283 fresh Covid infections and six deaths, taking the cumulative case count to 2,990,235, including 38,118 related deaths in the state. Whereas Maharashtra had recorded 751 new cases and 15 deaths. Its overall caseload is at 6,618,347, including a toll of 140,403.