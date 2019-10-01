New Delhi: In a move which could make Amsterdam the costliest city in Europe as far as the tourist tax is concerned, the Dutch capital is planning to levy an additional tax of €3 per tourist (about INR 232) on the basis of per nights. This is on the top of the 7 per cent tax on room rates the city already charges.

The city has been suffering from the problem of over-tourism. According to reports, it recorded 18 million visitors last year. In 2018, the authorities removed the “I Amsterdam” from outside the Rijksmuseum as that attracted a lot of tourists striking poses for photos and selfies. Reports said, at least 6,000 selfies were being taken in front of that sign every day.

The I amsterdam letters are on the move! They’ve been removed from Museumplein at the request of @AmsterdamNL, but you can still find them @Schiphol, as well as at festivals and events across the #AmsterdamArea. Read more: https://t.co/ydjvheHCMd (📷 by https://t.co/nMKKQmlA0c) pic.twitter.com/4513ejipPP — I amsterdam (@Iamsterdam) December 3, 2018

The city also announced to ban guided tours of its red-light areas. According to a Guardian report, a survey has shown that 80 per cent of sex workers said that hordes of tourists visiting the areas hampered their business. The authorities are also of the opinion that it’s no longer acceptable to show sex workers as a tourist attraction.

However, the authorities said that the hike in tax is no way an attempt to resist tourists from visiting the city. In fact, the move will help further maintenance of the tourist city.