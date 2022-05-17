Located in the state of Uttrakhand, India, Bhimtal is one of the most popular hill stations. While it is a small town in the heart of Uttrakhand, the lake city boasts of natural beauty and mesmerising views. Recently, Leisure Hotels Group (LHG) announced the opening of ‘Fishermen’s Lodge’, a colonial-style boutique resort with mesmerizing views and charming countryside getaway to the mountains of Bhimtal in Uttarakhand.Also Read - Noidas Best Shopping Places Where You Could Head To Over The Weekend To Shop And Eat | Watch Video

Fishermen's Lodge sits snug in the hills of Kumaon Himalayas as a rustic colonial-style boutique fishing retreat perched on the lakeside, offering mesmerizing views of the entire lake valley. All the rooms boast breathtaking views of the lake valley, complemented with open sit-out balconies. L'attitude Diner, Group's signature restaurant, serves North Indian & international gourmet cuisine and regional fare. An alfresco L'attitude Deck offers breath-taking views of Bhimtal Lake, as well as Experiential Fusion Cuisine with a twist and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The retreat also has a ‘Lounge’ that offers a wide range of indoor recreational activities, a library, and a cosy fireplace. Binoculars and telescopes are available for taking in vistas and stargazing as part of the activities available.

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said “This exciting new addition to our portfolio will offer travellers yet another breath-taking destination to explore and unwind in comfortable earthy luxe interiors of a lakeside lodge that warms your heart & soul. It is one of those experiential properties in the region that will make you come back to it again and again. This picturesque hideaway makes for an offbeat vacation destination for families around the year”.

The resort lies in close proximity to places of tourist interest and is located just 22 Km or about 45 minutes away from Nainital and about 300 km from Delhi NCR. Situated 39 km from Kathgodam Railway Station, this serene and mesmerizing hill station can be accessed easily by road or train, and by air via Pant Nagar Airport just 55 km away.

“The new openings are a part of the group’s continued commitment to the state. We feel there are still unexplored locales within the state and many tourism circuits have yet to be explored, hence, we are on a quest to put Kumaon Uttarakhand on the national tourism map that has close proximity to Delhi NCR, U.P., Punjab & Haryana” further added Mr Prasad.

Bhimtal is a lake city named after Bhima, a famous Mahabharata mythological character. Bhimeshwara Mahadev Temple, a historic Shiva temple on the banks of Bhimtal Lake, is said to have been built when Bhima visited the area during the Pandavas’ exile (vanvas).

Apart from spectacular landscapes, Bhimtal is also known for boating, kayaking, aero and water sports, paragliding, zorbing and other activities. Bhimtal Lake Aquarium, Victoria Dam for picnics, Hidimba Parvat, Astronomical Observatory, and Butterfly Research Centre are among the other destination attractions.