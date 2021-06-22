New Delhi: Are you planning a trip to Dubai? If yes, then good news is that Emirates airline recently announced that it will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23. The announcement, which came as a huge relief for travellers from India, was made after the Dubai government relaxed travel protocols for inbound international passenger flights from the three nations. Also Read - Malaria, Dengue, And Covid-19: How to Avoid Coinfection? Symptoms, Causes And More | Check Details

Check Out The Latest COVID Guidelines, Rules And More

According to Dubai’s Gulf News, international flights to Dubai will begin on June 23.

Those who have a valid residence visa and have received both doses of any UAE-approved coronavirus vaccine — Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca — will be allowed to enter Dubai.

All the passengers travelling to Dubai from India should present a negative RT-PCR test report taken 48 hours before departure.

Also, another RT-PCR test will be done on arrival in Dubai.

Upon arrival, all the passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their RT-PCR test report, which is expected to be received in 24 hours.

Meanwhile for passengers travelling from South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai, non-residence visa is also allowed provided they are fully vaccinated and carry negative RT-PCR test report. Passengers must carry a negative test certificate with a mandatory QR code from a PCR test at least 48 hours before departure, according to the Gulf News report. However, the UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement. Also Read - Good News! Indians Can Now Travel to Russia, Turkey And Other Countries as COVID Cases Decline

Also note that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the COVID-related travel ban on international flights till June 30. However, dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries are operating as per the usual protocols. Also Read - 5 Offbeat Places in Uttarakhand That You Should Explore Post COVID Lockdown

Some of the popular tourist attractions in Dubai include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Global Village, Dubai Mall, Ski Dubai, Desert Safari, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Mosque and many more.