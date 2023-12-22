Planning A Trip To Europe? THESE 10 Popular Hotspots Have Increased Tourist Taxes, Daily Visitors Fee

Home

Most of the places bringing in or raising taxes have had over-tourism issues. Locals here have complained about noise disruption caused by rowdy tourists hitting the town hard late into the night.

New Delhi: 2024 is set to see a swathe of popular European holiday destinations introduce tourist taxes. A number of holiday hotspots, including Venice, Edinburgh, Paris, Amsterdam, Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid are introducing or upping tourist taxes next year to control the impact of visitors. Reportedly, these places are bringing in or raising the taxes because they all have had a similar issue -“over-tourism.”

As per reports, some destinations like Figueira da Foz in Portugal, are implementing entry fees, citing the economic impact of COVID-19 or the need for additional income. Venice will introduce its travel tax, in a bid to curb its over-tourism problem, with visitors to be charged €5 (over Rs. 450) to enter the city. Paris and Amsterdam are raising tourist taxes, while the United Kingdom plans to introduce a €7 (over Rs. 640)fee for visitor applications.

Edinburgh is also set to charge visitors extra for staying in its city centre. Barcelona has had a tourist tax in place for the past 5 years. Money raised next year – when the tax will rise to €3.25 from €2.75 – will go towards road and bus improvements in the Catalan city. Spain’s capital, Madrid is still deciding on a tax, but is expected to finally introduce a levy next year.

Paris, France

As of January 2024, tourists to the French capital will pay a tourist tax for visitors staying in hotels or other accommodation alternatives, which is almost 200 per cent higher than the current price. The policymakers have approved the bill to raise the tourist tax for visitors, schengenvisainfo.com reported.

This means that visitors to Paris in 2024 can expect a nightly fee for a double room at a highly-rated hotel to be more than €11.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

As of 2024, the Dutch capital is expected to have the highest tourist tax in Europe, as policymakers have decided to raise it to 12.5 per cent of the hotel room price. All cruise passengers, as well as overnight visitors, will be obliged to pay this tax.

In other words, the tax tourists for cruise-ship passengers will increase from €8 to €11 per visitor, which also applies daily. The measure was introduced due to overtourism, as Amsterdam in 2023 also is expected to welcome more than 20 million tourists.

Venice, Italy

Starting in 2024, Venice will start imposing a daily fee for visitors. The pilot programme for this measure will roll out on the weekends of the upcoming spring and summer despite the testing phase being postponed several times. The imminent tourist tax is intended to help the residents of the city, including through maintenance, cleaning and reducing living expenses.

Valencia, Spain

The Spanish city of Valencia has also announced plans to introduce a tourist tax for travellers who will stay in accommodation facilities, such as hotels, apartments, campsites and hostels, which will enter force in early 2024.

The fee, which will vary between €0.50 and €2 per night, depending on the accommodation and night stays, will be dedicated to the development of sustainable tourism in the city as well as used to provide more affordable housing for residents of Valencia.

Barcelona,

Madrid

According to schengenvisainfo.com, Barcelona is also set to raise tourist taxes, which have been introduced to visitors since 2018. More specifically, visitors to the city have had to pay both the regional tourist tax and the one for the city.

In April 2023, the authorities increased the fee to €3.25, while a year later, in April 2024, the fee will be €3.2, indicating an increase of €0.50. The tax will apply to visitors staying in official tourist accommodation and is intended to fund the city’s road improvements, bus services and escalators.

Madrid, Spain

The Spanish capital has also considered introducing a new tourist tax in 2024, intended to combat over-tourism. While the measure has not been confirmed yet, the city is one of the most affected by the large number of visitors every year and imposing such a measure would be beneficial for Spaniards.

Olhao, Portugal

The popular Portuguese town of Olhao will apply a €2 charge for visitors who spend a night in accommodation spots between April and October, while those who visit between November and March will pay only half of the price – €1 for every night spent.

The measure will exclude children under 16 and those who pay a maximum of €10 during their stay. This means that those staying more than seven nights during the holiday season will be excluded from paying for other nights during their stay.

The proceeds will be used to maintain Algarve town cleanliness and security and reduce tourism effects on this destination.

Faro, Portugal

Similarly to Olhao, the tourist tax imposed by authorities in Faro costs around €1.50 per person and is applied during the summer season – March to October, with the maximum number of nights they have to pay for being seven. In addition, children under 12 are exempted from paying this fee.

In total, Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, Braga, Póvoa do Varzim, Coimbra, Lisbon, Sintra, Cascais, Mafra, Óbidos, Faro, Vila Real de Santo António and Santa Cruz all apply an entry tax to visitors while the rates are higher for cities like Lisbon.

Figueira da Foz

The Portuguese city will start imposing a municipal tourist tax, which will depend on the number of nights spent at the destination as well as the season when the visit is conducted.

Overnight stays from October to March will cost €1.50 per night, while visits that fall between April and September will cost €2 per night spent.

Children under 16 years old, disabled people, students and those who stay in the city due to circumstantial reasons such as natural disasters are exempted from the requirement.

UK

As of 2024, the UK will start implementing the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which obligates visitors from the US, Australia, Canada, and Europe to apply for permission to travel to British territories.

Travelling to the UK without having an ETA or permission to visit the place can result in fines.

