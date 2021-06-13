New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are gradually declining in the country, many people in Delhi, NCR are planning a trip within the country. So, in case, if you are planning a trip to Goa, then check out the latest COVID-19 related travel restrictions and guidelines. Also Read - Travelling to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand? Check Out Latest COVID19 Travel Restrictions

Latest COVID-Related Guidelines For Goa

On Saturday, the Goa government decided to extend the statewide curfew till 7 am on June 21 in a bid to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19 infections, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with up to 50 persons have been permitted. Detailed order will be issued by District Collectors," Goa Chief Minister had tweeted.

Earlier, the statewide curfew was to end on June 14 at 7 AM. According to the Union Health Ministry, ANI reported, Goa has reported 5201 active coronavirus cases.