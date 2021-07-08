Panaji: Quest for that perfect shot by vacationers and youngsters are taking away lives in freak accidents, so Goa’s state government-appointed private lifeguard agency on Thursday, issued an advisory urging people to stay away from rocky cliffs and rough tides. The advisory follows two separate fatal incidents in which three persons lost their lives over the last few days, after one youngster slipped from a rocky cliff and plummeted to his death and two other youth drowned in the rough seas off Utorda beach in South Goa.Also Read - Travel as Per Zodiac Sign: Which Holiday Destinations Are Lucky For You in India And Abroad

"Beach goers are advised to stay away from rocky areas and cliffs along the coastline. The rocks are very slippery during monsoon season and also wave height, intensity and frequencies are very high and one can easily get washed out," states the advisory issued by Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard agency in-charge of safeguarding lives along Goa's coastline.

"At Utorda (beach) two young males lost their lived to the rough sea. Such incidents are heart-breaking. Many of the images and videos posted online are located at extremely dangerous locations amidst steep rocks with jagged edges, areas with loose rocks and locations prone to rip currents and fierce waves. Many such locations are at beaches which are unmanned by lifeguards. This poses a serious threat to visitors," Navin Awasthi, Operations Head, Drishti Marine said.

Swimming in the seas off Goa’s beaches has already been banned in wake of the monsoons season, when harsh currents and swollen seas makes swimming hazardous.

