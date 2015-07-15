Hogenakkal Falls is a waterfall on River Kaveri in South India. The name of the waterfall has been derived from two Kannada words  ‘hoge’ meaning smoke and ‘kal’ meaning rock because the mist created by water hitting the rocks creates a feeling of smoke emanating from the rocks. It is often referred to as the Niagara of India. It is a major tourist attraction given to its medicinal baths and boat rides. If you are planning a trip from Bengaluru to Hogenakkal Falls, here’s how you can reach it!

By Road

The distance between Bengaluru and Hogenakkal Falls is 180 km and it can be covered in 3 to 4 hours, depending on the route you choose to travel on, and the flow of traffic. There are 3 routes that you can choose from to reach Hogenakkal Falls. The shortest route includes traveling via NH 7. You can also opt to drive via NH 209 or NH 7 and Dharmapuri-Hogenakkal Road. For the shortest route, you have to take Langford Road, Hosur Road, Sarjapur Main Road and Madivala Road to NH7. Then, continue on NH7 to A. Reddihalli. Exit from NH7 and follow Dharmapuri – Hogenakkal Rd to your destination in Bevanurmalai R.F.