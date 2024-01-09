Home

Planning A Trip To Lakshadweep? You Will Need Permit; Check How to Apply, List of Documents Required

Lakshadweep: After PM Modi’s recent visit to the island, Lakshadweep is trending big on Google search and also on social media. As the island has become more popular now, do you like to visit Lakshadweep for a cool winter vacation now? The serene island offers pristine beaches and natural beauty for every visitor. In this region, not all islands there are inhabited and only a few are open to visitors, with special permits.

Who Needs Permit To Visit Lakshadweep?

Any Indian citizen who is not a local of the island can enter or reside in the islands only in accordance with a permit issued by the competent authority.

Here’s how to Apply For Permit For Lakshadweep

There are generally two ways to apply for a permit to visit Lakshadweep islands.

Online Permit

To get online permit, you just need to visit the ePermit portal (https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup), create an account and fill out the form with details. After this, you will have to choose their island and travel dates, upload any required documents and pay the fees. Then you will receive permit via e-mail, 15 days before the trip.

Offline Permit

Another way to get the permit is to download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website (http://www.lakshadweeptourism.com/contact.html), offline or get it from the District Collector’s office in Kavaratti. After getting the hard copy, you need to fill it up and attach the documents and submit them to the Collector’s office.

List Of Documents Required To Obtain Permit

A passport-sized photograph

A photocopy of one’s valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc.)

Proof of travel (flight tickets or boat reservation)

Booking confirmation from place of accommodation (hotel or resort)

How Much To Pay To Obtain Permit

The visitors must note that the application fee to obtain a permit is Rs 50 for each applicant and the heritage fee is Rs 100 rupees for children aged between 12 and 18. However, for the people above 18 years of age, the heritage fee is Rs 200.

