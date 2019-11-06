Jaipur is one of the best tourist destinations for those who love exploring palaces and experience the lavish life of the rulers of the bygone era. Beautiful architectures and grandeur of the place are something that can make your trip through the royal corridors, a memorable one. Also known as the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur is a colourful and majestic city with an array of things to offer. This regal destination can also quench your thirst for adventure. Here, we tell you about some of the most popular destinations to visit whilst you are in Jaipur.

City Palace

Located in the old Jaipur, this magnificent architecture is enough to make you feel as if you are in the bygone era. The City Palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh showcasing the amalgamation of Mughal, Rajput, and European architecture style. The palace has various units that include several buildings with different names, courtyards, gardens, etc. When you are inside the City Palace, do explore some of the significant edifices like Mubarak Mahal, Chandra Mahal, Pritam Niwas Chowk, Diwan – i – Aam, Diwan – i – Khas, Maharani Palace, etc. Early morning and evening hours are considered to be the ideal time to visit the palace.

Hawa Mahal

Built-in 1799, the Hawa Mahal was designed by Lal Chand Ustad. This five storey building was named Hawa Mahal because of its architecture. A total of 953 small windows called jharokhas make Hawa Mahal look like a honeycomb and provide proper ventilation. One of the most interesting facts about this architecture is that Hawa Mahal is tilted at 87 degrees. Standing with an elevation of 50 feet from the ground, this palace has no stairs inside. Considered as one of the most important tourist attractions in Jaipur, Hawa Mahal is a perfect example of architectural expertise of the past. The main idea behind the construction of the Hawa Mahal was to let royal women see the happenings of the city without coming in front of the people.

Amer Fort

Located on the top of the Aravali Hills, Amer Fort is a masterpiece and has its significance. This magnificent palace has maze-like passages and staircases with serpentine appearance. Build by Maharaja Man Singh I in 1592, this majestic building is clad in yellow and pink sandstones. Notably, this palace used to be the main residence of the Rajput ruler.