Indian travellers need to be extra cautious for a few days as section 144 has been imposed in certain states keeping in mind the security of people and the government property. Today, the five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing out the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and therefore authorities are making sure that there is no kind of violence in the country.

Notably, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bars the unlawful assembly of more than four people in an area. Doing that can show you the doors of the jail. Section 144 has been imposed in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh among others. In various cities, even schools and colleges will remain closed. In view of the much-anticipated judgement, the police are trying to ensure that there is no law and order issue. Notably, section-144 is imposed when there are urgency and probability of nuisance or danger. This is meant to prevent any protest or unrest in the area. Under this section, you cannot carry any sort of weapon in the area it has been imposed. In case you do that, you may end up staying in jail for a maximum of 3 years.

As per the reports, over 20000 troops have been positioned at Ayodhya for security purposes. So, it is advised to delay your visit to any of the mentioned destinations. And in case there is an urgency, make sure you obey the law and do not engage in anything that can put you in a problem with the authorities.