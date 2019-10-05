Looking for a perfect place to unwind? Pack your bags and head towards peaceful and breathtakingly beautiful islands of Andaman & Nicobar. Ready to welcome you with its picturesque beauty, turquoise blue water, and pristine beaches, Andaman & Nicobar is popular for its historical significance as well. You may have heard of Cellular Jail- ‘Kaala Paani’. Well, it is here in the capital city (Port Blair) of this union territory. Apart from that, how can you miss the major attraction of this place, the islands? Making things easier for you, we have done half of your work by doing extensive research and finalized the top 5 islands in Andaman & Nicobar, where you must go and experience what peace and tranquillity actually means. So, here is the list you were waiting for:

Havelock Island

Spread over 113.93 square kilometers, Havelock Island is just a paradise. This little island has beautiful beaches, rich corals, and crystal blue water to offer. Here, you can engage in deep-sea diving, scuba diving, Kayaking, sea walk or snorkeling. Its never-ending beauty is what lures the visitors.

Neil Island

One of the major attractions of this island is the unexplored biodiversity. What add to the beauty of this place are rich coral reefs and fringed shores. This island is known to offer some quiet time that you must be needed. You are required to take a boat from Port Blair to reach the island.

Barren Island

This 1.8 million years old island has the only active volcano in India. It is an uninhabited island and you are only allowed to look at the view from the sea. And, undoubtedly the view is breathtaking and memorable from this place. Barren Island is located around 135 kilometers to the northeast of the capital city Port Blair.