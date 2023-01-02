Planning New Year Trek To Himachal? Trekking Activities Prohibited In Kangra And Few Other Routes. Deets Here

There is something different about winter treks and Himachal Pradesh is a hub for such adventures. Unfortunately, Kangra has imposed a strict ban of trekking activities.

Kangra: Trekking never goes off season and there are different routes and trails for trekkers to hike to be it summer, monsoon or winters. Winter this season is bringing in snowflakes even in regions like Mount Abu in Rajasthan, hence imagine the fury in hilly places like Jammu, Himachal. Due to such bad winter weather, Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh has prohibited all trekking activities. The authorities have banned high-altitude trekking on routes that are above 3000 metres.

Not just high altitude, but certain routes on low altitude also have certain amount of restrictions.

Trekking Restrictions In Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

According to the order, mandatory prior permission from the Kangra Superintendent of Police office will be required for trekking on Kareri, Triund and Adi Himani Chamunda routes.

All earlier permissions granted for trekking routes (as mentioned above) will be cancelled if warnings and alerts are issued by IMD Shimla.

Action will be taken against the person violating the order under section 188 of the IPC and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

However, the disaster management agencies NDRF, SDRF and the search and rescue teams of the Mountaineering Center Mcleodganj and the police will be exempted from the above instructions.

This rule is for all residents as well as tourists.

Earlier, around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday.