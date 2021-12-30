New Delhi: It is interesting to note that, despite the surge in the omicron cases, travellers from all over are thronging popular tourist destinations in India to ring in New Year 2022 amid snow. This has led to frightening scenes of overcrowded hill stations. In fact, there has been a spike in bookings across domestic locations in India. Click here to know more.Also Read - Planning to Party in Goa For New Year's Eve 2022? Check New Covid-19 Rules

With so many beautiful places to go within India to celebrate New Year, many people are now looking at domestic destinations. So, if you are planning to celebrate "white" New Year 2022, then there are several places in India where it is snowing right now and they are entirely covered in a thick blanket of snow. Since, snowfall occurs in just some particular months of the year, snow lovers from all over throng these places of India during this time.

Planning to Celebrate ‘White’ New Year 2022? Places in India to Experience Snow Vacay

1. Gulmarg

Gulmarg in Kashmir is all covered in snow right now. There is a sudden influx of tourists at this popular travel spot and Dr GN Itoo, Director of Tourism Kashmir, told NDTV that more than 120,000 tourists visited Kashmir in November alone. “The number is expected to surge in December and January as Kashmir is becoming the ‘go-to destination’ for many travellers,” he said. The place experiences snowfall in huge amounts and turns into a winter wonderland every year during this time. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get DA Arrears Up To Rs 2 Lakh In New Year | Details Here

2. Auli

Auli in Uttarakhand, a popular tourist hub in India, receives fresh snow in December and skiing enthusiasts from all over the country throng this place. It is merely a 10-hour drive from Rishikesh and hosts ski championships every year in February. It is also easily reachable via Delhi, wherein the distance between Delhi and Auli by road is 504kms.

3. Manali

There’s heavy snowfall in Manali and the hill station is flocked with tourists from across the country. Rohtang Pass too, which is some 50 km from Manali, has received fresh snowfall. Manali has turned all beautiful and snowy and is attracting tourists from all over the places. In fact, on Tuesday, a thick layer of snow had made it impossible to drive. Nearly 50 vehicles had to be abandoned at the spot while tourists were transferred in four-wheel-drive vehicles.

4. Ladakh

Ladakh is no less than the heaven on Earth. The tourist destination attracts adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers from all across the places given its spectacular topography. The temperature in the region drops around -4 degrees and it can further drop to -30 degrees at night. There will be snow showers in the coming week in the region, according to the weather report.

5. Munsiyari

Next one on the list is Munsiyari. This place is around 15 hours drive from Delhi and gets snowed in late December. This is one of the best snowfall destinations near Delhi for adventure lovers planning to celebrate white New Year. The average temperature during the day recorded here is around 4 degrees. How many times have you been to this place?

6. Sonmarg

Visual delight – Sonmarg has turned all white with snow. The stunning hill station in Jammu and Kashmir is set close to the great Himalayan glaciers of Kashmir Valley and is surrounded with several beautiful peaks.

7. Pahalgam

If you are planning a winter travel, then Pahalgam is the place for you. The mesmerising hill station in Kashmir receives good snowfall in December and the temperature goes down to sub zero level making it all beautiful.

So, which place are you planning to visit?