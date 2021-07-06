New Delhi: Canada, starting from this week, has eased travel restrictions for the international passengers. On July 3, the Public Health Agency of Canada had announced. Who will get benefitted by this? Well, this move by the Canadian government is set to benefit Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have valid work permit. Also Read - International Flights Update: Travellers from India, UK And 3 Other Countries Can Now Fly to Germany
All You Need to Know About Latest COVID Guidelines, Rules & More
Also Read - International Flights: Canada Relaxes Travel Restrictions From Today. Check Who Can Fly | Details Here Also Read - 'Revenge Travel': A Post-Covid Way of Travelling After Months of Lockdown
- Please note that the ease of travel restrictions are not for travellers from India as the direct flights from India are banned till July 21 until further notice.
- All travellers entering Canada will have to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for three days while awaiting the result of their Covid-19 test done on arrival.
- Note that quarantine is not required for fully vaccinated people with any of the vaccines approved by Canada. The country has so far approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempted from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted,” Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada tweeted on July 3.
- As mentioned above, the direct flights from India are banned till July 21 until further notice. Meanwhile those travelling to Canada via connecting flights will have to produce negative RT-PCR test results, which has to be conducted at the final point of departure before entering Canada.
- Canada has not approved of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Russia’s Sputnik V. An American firm which is slated to produce Covaxin in North America has started formal talks with Canada for approval of the vaccine but there has been no breakthrough so far.
- Those who are travelling without being inoculated or have been jabbed by a vaccine that is yet to be approved in the country will have to quarantine at a hotel for three days, take a second test on the eighth day of their arrival, and complete 14-days in self-isolation, as per the reports.
- Travellers must upload their proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN portal.