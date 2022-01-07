New Delhi: In the wake of soaring coronavirus cases in India, Port Blair has taken a slew of strict Covid-related measures to cap the rising number of the Omicron variant in the region. According to the reports, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration has announced plans to make negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory for all incoming air passengers.Also Read - You Can Fly to Kolkata From Delhi And Mumbai Thrice Weekly. Check Key Points

Hence, from now on, travellers arriving in the Union Territory will have to carry their negative COVID-19 test report in order to enter the union territory. Also Read - Flying To Dubai From India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka And 4 More Countries? Check MANDATORY Covid Requirements

Planning to Visit Andaman? Check Latest Covid Requirements

According to a report in ToI, an official order by the Health and Civil Aviation Secretary of the administration read that all passengers (two years and above), including partially or fully vaccinated, will have to show a negative PCR test report not older than 48 hours before departure. Also Read - Chandigarh Further Tightens Curbs, Bans Non-essential Activities From 10 PM Amid Omicron Cases

The order stated:

“In view of the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases including the detection of Omicron variant cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and in order to effectively manage the challenge arising out of the same, the authorities have taken this decision in the interest of public health.”

Besides, the administration has asked all airlines to make sure that the COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed by all the passengers.

Also, those who have travelled to any foreign nation in the last 30 days (unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers) will have to take the RT-PCR test on arrival at the Port Blair’s Veer Savarkar International Airport, which is mandatory.

Keep in mind that till the test reports come, travellers will have to isolate themselves at the airport facility. If someone tests positive for the deadly virus, then quarantine protocol will be followed for them.

Meanwhile the Central government on Friday has issued fresh guidelines for international air passengers and made 7-day home quarantine must for them, given the current Covid situation in the country.