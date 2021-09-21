International Travel Update: As a piece of good news for international travellers, Air Canada, has resumed operations in India after a four-month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 global health scare. It is the Canada’s largest airline. Keep scrolling for more details.Also Read - Travelling to UK From India? Here's All You Need to Know

Planning to Visit Canada From India? Here's Everything to Know

According to a report in HT, recently Air Canada took to Twitter to respond to a passenger's query on resumption of flights to India. Saying that it is resuming flight to Delhi, the airline wrote on Twitter, "Yes, the route is resuming."

The Canada's airline, as per the report, said that the passengers who plan to travel to Canada (Toronto) must carry an RT-PCR test or Rapid PCR test taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

“The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi,” HT quoted the airline.

“Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city,” it added.

For the uninitiated, Air Canada had earlier suspended India operation since April this year due to the sudden surge in COVID cases in the country.

Other Details

In addition, Air Canada has also confirmed to the passengers that a passenger “may also be able to travel if you provide proof of a certified positive PCR test result taken between 14 and 180 days before your scheduled departure flight to Canada,” read Air Canada Covid testing requirements guidelines.

Air Canada flight operation to India is taking place under the Air Bubble agreement between 28 countries which includes Canada.

Don’t forget to check the latest Covid-19 guidelines on the government websites before making your travel plans!