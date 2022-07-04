Ladakh Helicopter Services: Ladakh is one place which is on the bucket list of every travel geek. The snow-capped mountains and the spectacular verdures of the valleys are simply irresistible. It is simply magical beyond measures. One of the tricky parts of the journey is the travel and commute to Ladakh. It is not the easiest one to be honest. There is lots of planning and lots of pre-booking that goes into it. Due to the lack of accessibility of well-constructed roads, lots of places in the regions are still untapped from the traveller’s list.Also Read - Astro Tourism: India's First-Ever Dark Sky Reserve To be Set Up In Ladakh

In a bid to ease the travel for tourists, the authorities in Ladakh have now launched helicopter facilities. Now, one can fly across Ladakh and avoid the bumps on the journey (nonetheless, road journeys are fun too).

Details you should know

At present the helicopter services are available for – Kargil, Leh, Zanskar, Nyerak, Drass, Lingshed and Padum. There are two chopper services running – Mi-172 and B-3 (five-seater) Availability of tickets will depend on weather conditions, number of passengers and also consider the restrictions on operations, if any. The service will be available for other locals and tourists

Chopper travel essentials

All passengers must carry valid photo ID proof. Passenger’s names will not be able to change once the PNR is generates There will also be some weight restrictions in order to ensure a safe airborne travel. For booking the chopper service one can log on the government website heliservice.ladakh.gov.in Tickets will be fully refunded in case of cancellations or change of date which would be, again, subject to availability of chopper services.

This new initiative will not only make ease in access to some regions, but also boost tourism in Ladakh. In addition to it, it will also help to increase employment opportunities for the locals in the region.

Regardless of all new and exciting initiatives, Ladakh government particularly emphasises that visitors are not to travel to high altitudes without undergoing the 48 hour acclimatisation process.