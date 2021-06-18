New Delhi: At a time when the travel industry was still reeling under the pressure of recovery from the massive losses due to the first COVID-induced lockdown in 2020, another lockdown this year came as a major blow to this sector. However, with the declining coronavirus cases in the country, the travel industry is inching towards normalcy with many people making their inter-state travel plans in an unhesitant way. With COVID vaccination drive in full swing in the country, the travel and tourism industry is looking for better days ahead. Also Read - This Delhi Restaurant is Offering Special Discount to Vaccinated Customers

In view of this, Vibhas Prasad, owner of Leisure Hotels Group, in an exclusive tete-a-tete with india.com spoke in length about the future of travel and hospitality industry, the measures needed to be taken for bringing tourism back from the brink and holiday packages based on the current circumstances. Read on.

Excerpts:

Q. How difficult was the pandemic for your business? How did you cope up with the curbs and restrictions?

COVID pandemic like this comes once in a lifetime and all the verticals were severely affected. For a company like us, which largely operates with 27 properties in Northern India, especially in leisure segment, this was a tough phase. We had a lot of robust bookings for the first quarter of last year, which was from April to June, when suddenly we had the central government announcing lockdown, and soon all the hotel bookings started to disappear. We had repayments to our banks and institutions, and had to take care of more than 1000 employees, whom we were paying on a payroll basis. So, in effect when the central government lifted lockdown in June, we still didn’t have any business, as many states required negative RT-PCR report. Also Read - Thailand to Lift Travel Restrictions For Visitors Soon After a Year to Revive Sagging Economy

In the first lockdown, no one understood what an RT-PCR report was. So, for six months, till the end of September, we had no business. Only in October, some recovery had started. I would be honest enough to say that H2 was kind to the leisure markets. So, we did see a good robust recovery. It has been tough for us, for our employees and for our guests, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We are resilient and will come out stronger at the end of the tunnel.

Q. Tell us about how you managed to keep your staff and things going during this pandemic.

We made sure we have localized pool of talents. We roughly have a 85 percent mix of local talents in 27 properties across the country, meaning our employees live within 25 kms from the property. So, when we had to shutdown on 25th March last year, we had to ensure that enough skeletal staff were there to take care of the landscaping and to maintain the property. Other than that, pretty much everybody in the first phase were sent back home. Then, we started engaging with our staff online, and understood what a zoom session meant really.

But when the hotels opened in June, we were among the first ones in our region to reopen our hotels almost immediately. We were operating from mid-June. We did offer some LWP in the first phase. Also, some of our casual and temporary staff were requested not to come back to the properties. We supported them for six months, till the hotels reopened fully in October.

Q. Now that business activities and holidays are looking to resume, what is your take on the current business scenario?

As soon as the Delhi-NCR opened up, we immediately started seeing requests for bookings, almost overnight. In the last two weeks, our current occupancy for hotels in Himachal Pradesh is about 65 percent and in Uttarakhand it is at about 50 percent. Having said that, currently the restrictions for Himachal Pradesh have been completely lifted. RT-PCR test is completely done away with. In Uttarakhand, as of now, you need RT-PCR test and a mandatory registration.

Mostly, we get typical questions around accessibility, safety and security, infrastructure and while, some of the travellers are looking for experiences again. But most people are just happy to get away from their own homes, and just want good weather. Hence, a lot of demands are coming in for the hill stations. But unfortunately, national parks, safaris, river rafting are not open yet. But in due course, we hope they open as well.

Q. Also, are there any packages or new ideas that you have come up with to ensure maximum footfall to the hotels?

We have been promising “worry-free” staycations for those who want to take some time off for two to three days, from their own homes and go in a nice environment, want to stay in a secluded villa or resorts, and possibly not come in contact with any other guests, who may be perceived as carriers, and enjoy immersive experiences in those destinations itself – whatever possible in the current circumstances. Our properties are secluded by the nature, by the way they are designed as they are boutique properties, and we have been able to offer this in Himachal Pradesh and in Uttarakhand.

Q. What are your expectations from the government to improve the ease of doing business?

The way forward is definitely vaccination. India is still going through the motion of getting the population vaccinated against COVID19 and that may take some time. However, I would recommend for travellers who have not been vaccinated yet, to at least get the mandatory RT-PCR test to make sure that they or their family members, drivers, or house help is not a carrier. Also, I would recommend for them to choose destinations and properties where they feel secured. The last thing one wants is to be worried at a vacation, like where is my child going or are my aged parents safe? You don’t want to come back from a vacation with a stress like that.

Key points:

The concern is around regulatory environment. Across the world, they are starting to accept tourists who have been vaccinated. But there is no such scheme between the states yet here in the country. Say for instance, if I’m fully vaccinated, I should be able to carry that as a passport of sorts and travel across the state borders. However, right now, I still need to show RT-PCR test in some states.

So, a certain regulatory environment within India will be helpful going forward. And we have ourselves as hoteliers, as citizens to blame too as we also let our guards down. Hence, I would recommend to everybody, including ourselves, to be cognizant that coronavirus has not gone yet, and it may take some time. Also, people are predicting third wave now, and I hope they are wrong for all our sakes.

Q. What are the initiatives you are taking to attract more footfall?

Since restaurants around the hotels are not open, we have all-inclusive packages in offer, including- airport transfer for people flying in, room for two or more, all three meals, high-tea, high speed internet and so much more. In fact, even pets are allowed too in some of our properties. Each property has its own package and roughly, the package starts from Rs 6000 onwards for a couple (approx).

Q. What are the immediate measures needed to be taken by the government to revive the industry?

Well, travel, aviation and hospitality industries have been hit hard and most of us have financial issues. The government has been very progressive in helping these industries with moratoriums and ECLS schemes. If the government views us as affected or stressed out sectors, and keeps extending us such soft loans or further gives us moratoriums, we will be able to come out much stronger. Because in the next one or two years domestic leisure market, at least, will bounce back strongly. And eventually international travellers would also want to come in.