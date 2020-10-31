Planning to visit Rann of Kutch? Here’s a piece of good news for you. The Tent City is all set to open for visitors on November 12 i.e. two days before Diwali. If you are tired of those long hours, strenuous work from home meetings, and looking for a break from the monotony, this place will rejuvenate you for sure. According to reports, the authorities at Rann of Kutch have taken several hygiene and safety measures keeping in mind the current pandemic situation. Also Read - PM Flags Off Seaplane Service Between Statue of Unity & Sabarmati Riverfront, Takes Maiden Flight

Kutch Desert is divided into the Little Rann which is 4,950 sq km and the Great Rann which is a 7,850 sq km desert. Together they form the largest adjoining tracts of wildlife territory in India. Also Read - Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Puja: Here is the List of Festivals Falling in the Month of November 2020

The Tent City will remain open for visitors till February 28. As per Times of India, around 350 tents have been set up at Dhordo village to facilitate the visitors. The report said that new disinfection and cleaning procedures have been adopted this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased focus has been on common spaces, such as adventure sports zone, reception and vehicle zone, haat and dining hall area, and others. Also Read - International Flights News: Why Has India Banned Flights? 19 Countries We Are Still Allowed to Go

That’s not all, the entire staff at the Tent City has undergone training and has been taught COVID-19 protocols. The staff of the place has been instructed to wear protective gear and face masks always.

Measures including social distancing, hygiene, sanitization will be followed thoroughly. Kutch is a popular tourist destination and every year travellors from over 20 countries visit this stunning location.

A camel safari on the White Desert is a must when you are in the Great Rann.

The climate here is extreme with average temperatures ranging from a maximum of 42-degree C and a minimum of 7-degree C. The Great Rann of Kutch has marshy salt flats that give the land a white, snowy look. As far as your eyes can see, you will find an endless landscape of pure white land. In the monsoons, the land is filled with water. This makes it a seasonal salt marsh.