New Delhi: Here is a fantastic piece of news for the international travellers! If you are a Leonardo DiCaprio fan, then you must have watched his famous movie "The Beach". Well, fun fact is that the movie was largely shot in Thailand's famous Maya Bay – a beach cove. Did you know that?

Here's coming to the important part. After remaining closed for almost three years, the popular tourist place is all set to reopen for international tourists from January 1, 2022. Yes, you heard us right! Scroll down for more details.

Maya Bay is one of the most Instagrammed beaches in the world!

The beach cove became extremely popular among tourists after being featured in Leonardo DiCaprio's movie The Beach in the year 2000. Fun fact is that it is one of the most Instagrammed beaches in the world! Sadly, due to over tourism, the place was shut in 2018 as the natural ecosystem and cove's coral reef was getting brutally destroyed.

Later, scientists took the responsibility of restoring the place and regrowing coral. Now, in much respite to the foreign tourists, the place is all set to welcome tourists in the region.

Here are few things to keep in mind

Only eight speed boats and 300 tourists will be allowed to dock by the cove at any one time. And each visit will be only for an hour, reported ToI.

The timings – between 10 AM and 4 PM each day.

Notably, the boats will drop passengers off at a nearby pier and not on the actual island.

ToI quoted Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa’s statement, “Maya Bay has been continuously receiving interest from tourists around the world. But this has also caused (the natural area) to deteriorate, especially the corals. After shutting down Maya Bay to revive and restore it, up until the present, it has returned to a good condition.”

Some fun facts about Maya Bay