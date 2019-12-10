Are you an adventure lover or want to join the adventure club? If yes, you have reached the right place. India has abundant landscapes and trekking spots. Weekend getaways from your city can lead you to some of the popular trekking sites. Being a soft-adventuress sport, anyone with even moderately good physical condition can go for trekking. Trekking with friends and family can make it more enjoyable and much like a piece of cake. If you live in Pune and have great enthusiasm for an adventure like trekking, we help you with some amazing getaways from the city with famous trekking trails. Read on to know about them and plan your next escape.

Rajmachi

Nestled in the Sahyadri mountain range, Rajmachi is a small village. Located in close proximity to Lonavala, the destination gives a picturesque and stunning view of the mountain range and backwaters of Shirota Dam. For a spectacular landscape and memorable experience, you can go for trekking to Rjmachi. It hardly takes around 40 minutes to reach the top of the fort.

Visapur Fort

If you are a nature lover and a die heart adventure monger, Visapur fort is one of the best excursion destinations you must visit. Surrounded by lush greenery, the fort stands tall at an altitude of 1084 meters above sea level. Offering a panoramic view of various mountain ranges, Visapur Fort is a stunning trekking spot. Water bodies near the fort and mesmerizing view of the Pune-Mumbai highway from the top of the fort are something you must not miss on.

Harishchandragadh

Located at a distance of around 118 kilometers from Pune, Harishchandragadh lies in a forest reserve. A trek to Harishchandragadh offers you various exciting camping spots. Located at an elevation of around 4670 feet in the district of Ahmednagar, Harishchandragadh offers a stunning panoramic view of the nearby surroundings.