International Travel News: As the Covid-19 situation is improving across the globe, people have resorted to travelling again. Out of all the international destinations, Maldives has been among people's top-most favourite holiday spot in 2021. No, we aren't saying that. The data was recently shared by the Tourism Ministry of the Maldives. Scroll down for more details.

Post Covid Travel in 2021: Maldives Records More Than 900,000 Tourists This Year

This year, the island nation has recorded over 900,000 tourist arrivals so far. In fact, the Asian island nation proved to be the safest holiday destination to visit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - International Flights: Centre Likely to Resume Scheduled Flight Services From January 2022, Tourism Ministry Official Makes Big Announcement

The data was shared by the Tourism Ministry of the Maldives, which said that the tourist arrivals are 122.5 percent higher than in last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to prolonged border closures and restrictions on international travels in 2020.

Moreover, it also said that the 2021 tourist arrivals has been a record on its own considering the pandemic situation and the coronavirus third wave threat.

What Does The Data Say?

According to the recent data, tourists from India, Russia and Germany alone accounted for 23 percent, 19.4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively followed by France, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ukraine, the UK and the US.

Maldives & Covid-19 Cases

Earlier, Maldives had closed its borders for international travellers for three months in 2020 owing to the deadly Covid-19 cases. Then in July 2020, the borders were reopened again and travellers were allowed entry amid strict COVID-19 curbs and restrictions.

Again in May 2021, when the world was fighting a battle against the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the Maldives closed its borders completely for international tourists from South Asian nations. It was in July 2021 that the nation started welcoming overseas tourists again, in a much relief to the travellers.

If you are planning to travel to the Maldives, don’t forget to check the Covid-related guidelines on the government websites beforehand and maintain Covid appropriate behaviour for the safety of you and the people around you.