So, that's it. The winter is here with snow blanketing several hill towns across North India as Shimla, Manali, Patni Top, Dalhousie and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, higher regions of Uttarakhand including Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie recorded first snowfall of the season bringing the mercury down and forcing civic authorities to begin the contingency plans to keep roads open.

As snow-covered all the dry spots of the valley and the hills, people found it magnificent and enjoyable for those who managed to get out of the warmth of quilt or room heater. People were seen enjoying snowball fights while some elderly were seen measuring the depth of the snow puddles created by their boots on the frozen mud.

With the smell of the snow in the air and ground frozen, the hills stations are likely to become a major draw for tourists this year as new year celebrations are likely to kick in despite the pandemic.

Though the locals in some places like Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir faced road closures as Pirpanjal received heavy snowfall resulting in roadblocks. However, locals in Jammu were not complaining as Trikuta Hills, home to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine received the first snowfall in many years.

The snowfall on the Trikuta Hills, including at the (sanctum sanctorum of Vaishno Devi shrine) started around 5.30 pm and lasted for nearly half-an-hour on Sunday.

Postcards from the snow-covered hills in India