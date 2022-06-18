Harry Potter-Themed Cafes in India: You’ve never known a world without Harry Potter if you are a Potterhead like most of us. The simple story of wizards and witches has brightened the lives of muggles. Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (1997) was JK Rowling’s first book, and a film adaptation was produced in 2001. We are still dealing with the mystical realm of witches and wizards, and their power, twenty years later. There are numerous Harry Potter-themed eateries around the world. In India, admirers of Harry Potter have opened a number of cafes modeled on the film, allowing fans to indulge themselves in the world of magic.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Hits Back at Trolls Criticising His PDA With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Some Frustrated Soul'

1. Hogwarts Cafe, Delhi

From Potter-themed posters to wands presented with dishes, the Hogwarts Cafe in Delhi's Rohini has everything, including the titles of dishes inspired by Harry Potter. Go back to the land of enchantment at this Harry Potter-themed cafe in India and satisfy your inner Potterhead spirit.

2. Hogwarts Cafe and Cottage, Manali

The wonderful world of Harry Potter is only enhanced by the presence of snow, which makes you feel as if you’re at the castle. In the winter, the site turns into a winter festival with snow-capped peaks surrounding the magical cafe, and the themed home and cafe exhibit some of the most exciting designs.

3. Cafe Allohomora, Chennai

The amazing food served at this Chennai cafe will transport you back in time. Aside from the delicious food, the cafe’s design is inspired by the film. The atmosphere will transport you to the Great Hall of Hogwarts, complete with wands, a cloakroom, a secret passage, and Harry Potter music playing in the background.

4. Hogwarts Cafe, Jhansi

With its quirky design, posters on the walls, and fast food-style meals, this small cafe in Jhansi is a must-visit for Potterheads. You can choose from a range of meals on the menu. During Halloween and New Year’s, the cafe transforms into a magical place to visit.

5. Hogwarts Express Cafe, Kolkata

Hogwartz Den in Kolkata is a charming establishment with themed design, photographic places, and more. Their menu features a variety of snackable Indian and Chinese cuisine, making it a must-visit location. The walls of this themed base café are covered in Harry Potter characters.

6. 9 3/4 Central Perk, Nagpur

At this unique cafe in Nagpur, Harry Potter, Hermoine, and Ron Weasely meet Monica, Rachel, Pheobe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey, where magic meets the real world. With its house flags, paintings of Harry and his gang, and pieces from Monica and Rachel’s flat and the gang’s favorite hangout location, Central Perk, this establishment will lure you in like none if you’re a Potterhead who loves FRIENDS.

These cafes will transport you to the world of Harry Potter in every way you’ve dreamed of since you were a child.