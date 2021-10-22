New Delhi: In a bid to provide convenience to the train passengers, the Indian Railways’ North Central Railway(NCR) zone has recently introduced the newly launched AC 3-tier economy coach in the 04141 Prayagraj – Udhampur Superfast Special Express. Now you can travel in cheaper AC 3-tier economy coach! Scroll down to know its fare, features and more.Also Read - Want to Cancel Indian Railways Tickets? Know These IRCTC Cancellation Charges to Save Money on Time

Prayagraj-Udhampur Special Train – Now Travel in Cheaper AC 3-tier Economy Coach

After Prayagraj-Jaipur Express, now passengers of Prayagraj-Udhampur Special train too will be able to enjoy the train journey in AC 3-tier economy coach. This is the second train from Prayagraj to get an AC 3-tier economy coach. Isn't this phenomenal?

What’s The Ticket Cost?

Travellers take note that Udhampur Express runs from Prayagraj Junction on Monday and Friday. The ticket cost on this train from Prayagraj to Udhampur in AC III is ₹1910. The fare in AC 3 economy coach will be ₹1815.

Check Out The Features of the AC 3-tier Economy Coach:

These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach.

It boasts an upgraded and modular design of berth and seat.

For each berth, it has individual AC vents, according to Financial Express.

Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

Each coach has a wider toilet door as well as an entrance door for differently-abled people.

Importantly, there is increased headroom for both middle as well as upper berths.

It also has improved design of ladder for accessing the upper berth and middle berth

What’s worth appreciating is that the new AC coach is also fully equipped with CCTV cameras.