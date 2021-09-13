Etah (Uttar Pradesh): This piece of news might interest all the history buffs. Recently, in a breakthrough excavation, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has made some priceless discoveries that will blow your mind.Also Read - Red Fort to be Shut From July 21 Till Independence Day, Delhi Police Raised Security Concerns: ASI

Interestingly, the ASI has found temple stairs and inscriptions belonging from the Gupta period in Bilsar of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. Well, ASI made this priceless discovery in its Agra Circle during scientific cleaning at the protected site in Etah.

Notably, the inscription found here belongs to the 5th century. It possibly says Sri Mahendraditya, who is identified as Kumaragupta of the Gupta dynasty.

ASI took to its Twitter handle and posted.

“Breakthrough discovery by @ASIGoI’s Agra Circle – Stairs leading to Gupta period temple were found through scientific cleaning at the protected site of Bilsarh, Etah. An inscription in Shankh lipi on one of the steps, datable to 5th century CE, Gupta period, possibly reading “Sri Mahendraditya..”, identified as Kumargupta of the Gupta dynasty has been unearthed”.

Check out the tweet here:

Breakthrough discovery by @ASIGoI‘s Agra Circle – Stairs leading to Gupta period temple were found through scientific cleaning at the protected site of Bilsarh, Etah. @MinOfCultureGoI @kishanreddybjp @KishanReddyOfc pic.twitter.com/ILSDZITVLa — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) September 8, 2021

According to a TOI report, Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist of Agra circle, informed on Thursday that there is a protected site in the village of Bilsad near Aliganj, Etah. The place is said to be the site of a temple built during the Guptas. Later, the team discovered two pillars during excavation on which there is an inscription about the powerful ruler Kumargupta in sankh lipi (conch script or shell script).

Furthermore, he said that when they excavated more to know the depth of the two pillars, the ASI team traced a well-finished stair and then three more stairs. It was an indication of the entrance to a temple. Isn’t that phenomenal?