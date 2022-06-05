Pride Month 2022: June is synonymous with Pride Month in many parts of the world, with events honoring the LGBTQ community and their fight against discrimination and social exclusion. Regular streets around the world are painted in rainbow hues, with cheerful festivals, and a slew of pride marches completed with a whole lot of love. Let us take a look at the destinations in India where pride month is celebrated with great fervor.Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Fresh Cases Rise to 405, Marginally Higher Than Friday, No Death For Second Day

Here is a list of must-visit destinations for LGBT travellers in India:

DELHI

When it comes to LGBT rights, Delhi has taken the first step in making millions of people’s voices heard. When the Delhi High Court pronounced Section 377 unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental right to equality and freedom, the rainbow community’s prayers were answered. The country’s national capital has strong commercial, cultural, political, and historical linkages. The Queer Pride Parade in Delhi, which began in November 2007, is a yearly procession honoring and celebrating lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, and their allies. The march usually begins on Barakhamba Road and proceeds to Jantar Mantar through Tolstoy Marg. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Jain Hospital In Delhi, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed To Site

MUMBAI

Mumbai offers one of the best nightlife scenes in the country. The best pubs and clubs include BlueFROG, Hard Rock Cafe, Toto’s, and He Said She Said. Mumbai is a city that is quite welcoming of the LGBT community. One example of the city’s unity is the Mumbai Queer Film Festival. It brings audiences and filmmakers together to help achieve social change by presenting gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer films. Every year, the city holds a Pride march, also known as the Queer Azaadi March, to oppose the controversial Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, 1890.

BENGALURU

Bangalore, often known as Bengaluru, is India’s Garden City and Silicon Valley. It is unquestionably one of the country’s most progressive cities. Bangalore has a tolerance of the LGBT population that hasn’t been seen in any other Indian metropolis thanks to the development of IT. This city is a safe haven for anyone looking for assistance or friendship because of its LGBT-friendly work environment. The Bangalore Pride of 2013 saw the first-ever Lesbian Dykes on Bikes march. The Bangalore Queer Film Festival is an annual film festival that takes place in the city. It was founded in 2008 to commemorate LGBTI and other sexual and gender minorities in India through film.

CHENNAI

Chennai, India’s sixth-largest city, is a maze of temples, churches, and beaches. In terms of socioeconomic class, gender, degree of visibility, and politicization, Chennai cultures are different. The Chennai International Queer Film Festival (also known as ‘Reel Desires’) began in 2004 and features panel talks on the issue of LGBTQI inclusiveness, as well as filmmaker interactions, photography/art exhibits, and other performances. Tamil Nadu is India’s first state to acknowledge transgender people’s rights. Every June, under the umbrella of the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Collation, Chennai hosts annual pride parades.

JAIPUR

Jaipur, often known as the Pink City, is one of India’s most imperial, beautiful, and colorful cities, with a rich history and diverse culture. When it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jaipur is gradually but steadily asserting itself. The city’s first-ever Pride Parade took place on March 1st this year. Beautiful forts, fascinating palaces, old temples – even Jaipur’s streets are steeped in the city’s history. The Amber Fort, the Hawa Mahal, and the Jantar Mantar are just a handful of the many attractions of Jaipur. Chokhi Dhani, India’s first artificial village-turned-resort, is a must-visit for a romantic yet exciting stay.

AGRA

Agra, home to the ever Taj Mahal, is among the most popular tourist destinations in India, attracting millions of visitors each year. The Taj Mahal, along with Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, provide a glimpse into India’s architectural heritage, particularly that of the Mughals. Agra is the best site to visit near Delhi for any loving couple because of its handy location. It’s also known for being India’s most popular LGBT-friendly option.

LADAKH

Ladakh is mysterious in every way, from its natural beauty, geology, and scenery to the simple cultures it fosters. Purple Dragon, a travel service that initiated and encouraged LGBT travel in India, offers appealing and personalized packages for individuals planning a trip to Ladakh. Adventurers and nature enthusiasts would like Leh-Ladakh. To experience pure happiness, find it.

After all, love is love, right? Head to these destinations to have a bag full with memories.