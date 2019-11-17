Are you a thalassophile and love colourful corals, towering pines, and tranquility? If yes, Kerala is the perfect place for you. Popular for its stunning landscape and beautiful backwaters, Kerala offers a wonderful time at the sea beach. Nestled along the beautiful coastline on the Arabian Sea, beaches in Kerala need no introduction. These pristine water bodies interlink with the majestic backwaters. If you want a vacation worth remembering, head towards Kerala and explore its dotting coastal areas. Here we make things easier for you and list a few significant beaches in the state.

Marari Beach

If you are in search of serenity and a peaceful beach vacation, visit Marari beach of the Malabar coast. Located in Alleppey, the Marari beach is a lover’s paradise. Here, you can go for a romantic walk with your partner during a beautiful sunset that brightens up the golden sands present at the shore. Also, you can have a stunning picture of high waves and turquoise skies. The serenity of Marari beach is something you should not miss out on.

Kovalam Beach

Situated in an idyllic coastal town, Kovalam, Kovalam beach is perfect for swimmers and adventure lovers. One of the most popular beaches in Kerala, Kovalam is known for its shallow water and low tidal waves. Offering you a hippie vibe, Kovalam beach is one of the destinations in the state where a huge number of tourists can be seen flocking here and there.

Kappad Beach

Having European history, Kappad beach is one of the most picturesque beaches in India. Notably, Kappad beach is the place where Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama arrived and became the first European to reach India. Dotted with palm trees and sedimentary rocks, Kappad beach is apt for those who want to rejuvenate their body and soul.