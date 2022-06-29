Weekend Getaways From Pune: The second most popular city in Maharashtra, Pune is a hub of youth coming here to study and work. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have its own rich history. Once home to the great Maratha Empire, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have a sizeable urban population now with the city especially being home to several tech companies. The town has a sizeable working population who often look for places nearby to visit to destress and reboot themselves. Often this desire to reboot takes them away to secluded places that offer solitude. India.com lists six-weekend getaways, perfect for a Punekar to let their hair down and explore nature, culture and history of this place.Also Read - After 9 Years, Lord Ganesha Dons His Gold 'Mukhauta' That Was Stolen in Temple Heist

6 Most Charming Weekend Getaways From Pune:

Panchgani

A hill station with five quaint hills on one side and coastal plains on the other, picturesque Panchgani offers some of the most stunning views of the sunsets and sunrises. Perched at 1334 meters, this hill town is packed with towering mountains, serene valleys, cascading waterfalls, and dense forests.

Panchgani served as a summer resort for the British in India. It is one of the most surreal weekend places near Pune . Some of the important tourist attractions here include: Table Land, Parsi Point, Sydney Point, On Wheelz Amusement Park. This place is ideal for trekking and hiking if adventure is all your bones need. Also Read - 5 Types of Trips to Take For Those Instagram-Worthy Reels And Pics - From Beach Destination to Uphill Getaway!

Distance from Pune: 100.9 kms Also Read - Maharashtra Rain: 2 Dead in Landslide, PM Modi Reviews Situation With CM Uddhav Thackeray | Top Developments

Diveagar

It stretches for over 15 kms consisting of white sand spread between Harihareshwar and Shrivardhan. This village in the Raigad district is famous for its tranquil beaches and calm waters. The village has now become a popular tourist destination as youngsters and couples have begun to throng here. Some of the popular tourist destinations include: Suvarna Ganesh Temple, Shrivardhan, Harihareshwar, Somaji Temple, Jiwaneshwar Temple, Bhagamandala beach and Kuda Leni. The beach is perfect for long walks, sighseeing, surfing and visiting temples.

Distance from Pune: 170 km

Lohagad Fort

Located to the northwest of Pune and near the Lonavala hill, this fort is tucked at a height of about 3,388 feet. From Satavahnas to Mughals to Marathas, the hill fort was occupied by several dynasties at different time periods. The fort was used by Shivaji Maharaj for keeping his treasury. Later Nana Phadnavis from the Peshwa era built several structures like a step well and a tank in the fort and used it for living. The government has declared the fort a protected monument recently. The main attraction is the fortified spur, called Vinchukata, which means scorpion’s sting in Marathi as it resembles the shape of a scorpion’s tail. The fort is a must visit during monsoon. It offers pleasant, simple and picturesque trek.

Distance from Pune: 65.3 kms

Igatpuri

This small, simple and serene hill station in the Nashik district has an eccentricity of its own. Known for The Vipassana International Academy, a renowned meditation centre and wellness retreat, Igatpuri is also home to many trekking trails, forts and temples in addition to the lush green hills and gushing waterfalls. Vihigaon Waterfall, Tringalwadi Fort, Ghantandevi Temple, Amruteshwar Temple, Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary are some of the popular destinations here.

Distance from Pune: 247.7 kms

Chiplun

A perfect destination for those craving for peace and tranquility, Chiplun if known for its mesmerising natural beauty. One of the most stunning and quaint places to visit around Pune, this gorgeous city lies near the banks of River Vashishti and to the east of the city lies the picturesque Western Ghats. One must visit Chiplun during rainy months as it turns all emerald green making it look like heaven. Some of the best tourist attractions are Gowalkot, Gowalkot Fort, Sawatsada Waterfalls, Guhagar Beach. You can stroll on the beach, behold the beautiful waterfalls, take wonderful photographs, this city would not fail to impress.

Distance from Pune: 199.4 kms

Lavasa

This clean and newly developed hill station is a tourist’s delight, designed to look like the Italian harbour town Portofino. Lavasa is a popular destination for pre-wedding shoots and romantic get-aways due to its stunning infrastructure and picturesque backdrop of mountains and valleys. Lakeside Promenade is a great place to unwind and participate in adventurous activities. Yet other prominent places include Tikona Fort, Temghar Dam and Mulshi Lake.

Distance from Pune: 60 kms

Aren’t these places enticing? No other time is better than NOW to explore these splendidly charming destinations near Pune.