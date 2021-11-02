Pune: In a piece of good news for the travellers, the Pune Airport is finally open for operations after remaining shut for 14 days, i.e., two weeks.Also Read - Making Space Travel Inclusive For Differently-Abled People. All You Need to Know

These last two weeks, when the airport was shut, passengers going to Pune either had to fly to Mumbai, or take a train to Pune. However now, travellers who wish to fly to Pune can take a direct flight to the city. Yay!

Why Was The Pune Airport Shut For 2 Weeks?

Well, the airport was closed from October 16 to October 29, and all scheduled flights during this period of time was suspended to complete the runway resurfacing work. According to a report in ANI, Military Engineering Services (MES) said in a statement that MES has completed the resurfacing of the runway at the airport in 14 days times. Such work usually takes around 28-35 days.

The Pune airport’s official tweet read, “This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from the Indian Air Force (IAF) due to runway surfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from October 16 to October 29, 2021.”

The runway’s resurfacing work was supposed to take place from April-May 2021, however it was postponed until October, as per the report. “A 14-day complete closure was planned from April 26 till May 9, 2021 to undertake the resurfacing of the central bitumen portion of the runway. However, due to emergent requirement of transport of COVID-19 vaccines, The Ministry of Defence had directed to defer the complete closure of runway,” IAF statement said.

Finally, the airport is now open for all scheduled flights, and you can book your tickets to the city.

The Pune airport is being operated out of the Indian Air Force station in Lohegaon, and the city is now preparing to inaugurate a new international airport in Purandar.