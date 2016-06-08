The twin city of Mumbai, Pune, is located on the right bank of Mutha River and is surrounded by picturesque valleys and mountains. The city has several monsoon getaways that are just a drive away. From one-day picnic to a long weekend, Pune gives you loads of vacation options. So, here is a list of best places to visit near Pune in monsoon.

1. Sinhagad Fort

Sinhagad fort is Punekar’s go-to place during weekends and one of the spectacular monsoon destinations near the city. The fort sits atop Sahayadri hills and offers you a sweeping view of the surrounding terrain. Although the fort is in ruins now, it is an excellent spot for a picnic. Plan a trek with your friends to enjoy the natural beauty of this place.

Distance from Pune to Sinhagad: 37 km

2. Tapola

Tapola is a popular tourist destination near Mahabaleshwar. Also known as the Kashmir of the western coast, this small hamlet is an amazing monsoon getaway. You can go for a trek through the thick forest or go for a bicycle ride. You can also hire a speedboat to enjoy the marvellous view of Shivsagar Lake.

Distance from Pune to Tapola: 150 km

3. Thosegar Falls

Located near Satara, Thosegar waterfall is one of the must-visit places during monsoon. The roaring water fall is close to the picturesque plateau of Kaas. You can enjoy the water fall or trek to the summit of Sajjangad fort to view the stunning valley of flowers. Kaas lake is another spot where you can have a picnic.

Distance from Pune to Thosegar Falls: 134 km

4. Wai

Located on the bank of Krishna River, Wai also known as Virat Nagari is a scenic city. If you enjoy adventure sports, then this is the place you must visit. Learn to build rafts, go for trekking or river crossing, the place offers you several options to enjoy.

Distance from Pune to Wai: 88 km

5. Panchgani

This is a popular hill station in located in the middle of five hills of the Sahyadris. Visit Parsi and Sydny Point, later take stroll in one of the many strawberry farms in this region. You can buy products like squashes and jams at these farms. You can also explore the Rajapuri caves nearby.

Distance from Pune to Panchgani: 101 km

6. Kolad

Kolad is a beautiful hamlet located on the bank of Kundalika River. The place is synonymous with water sports. So, if you and your friends are looking a thrilling trip, Kolad is the place you should visit. Go rappelling, white water rafting, canoeing and other water sports. Besides water sports, Kolad is known for its forts, temples, historic caves and natural beauty.

Distance from Pune to Kolad: 120 km

7. Zenith Fall

Located in Khopoli, Zenith water fall is not as popular as the falls in Lonavala and Khandala but it is an amazing experience. Get down at Karjat and take an autorikshaw to Zenith waterfall. From there you will have to through a small river stream to reach the water fall. Monsoon is the best time to enjoy the water fall. DO reach the fall early in the morning to escape the crowd.

Distance from Pune to Zenith Fall: 85 km