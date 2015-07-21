Bhimashankar is located 50km northwest of Khed, near Pune. It is one of the Jyotirlingas situated all over India. Bhimashankar is also the source of River Bhima. This place is quite a favorite among nature lovers, trekkers and pilgrims. If you are planning a trip from Pune to Bhimashankar, heres how you can reach it!

By Car

The distance between Pune and Bhimashankar is 110.2 km and it can be covered in 2.5 to 3 hours, depending on the route you choose. There are 2 routes that one can choose from to reach Bhimashankar. For the shorter route, take Veer Santaji Ghorpade Road to Mumbai Highway in Juna Bazar. Then, take NH 50 to MH SH 112/MH SH 54 in Bhimashankar. An alternate route includes driving via Veer Santaji Ghorpade Rd to Mumbai Highway in Juna Bazar. Then, follow NH 50 to MH SH 112 in Bhimashankar.

By Bus

MSRTC operates buses between Pune and Bhimashankar. Buses are available every 30 minutes from 5:30 am to 4:00 pm.