Most Bizarre Places of Worship: There are as many religions in India as there are Indians. Each one with its own unique, perky style and idiosyncrasies. Within its plethora of superstitions, customs, rituals, myriad faiths and numerous places of worship, there are a few places of worship that are the most unusual. There are temples dedicated to wandering ghosts and shrines that take clocks and airplanes as offerings. If there is any word that can define these unique places of worship, it is BIZARRE.

Check out the 5 most bizarre places of worship in India here:

Sangha Tenzin’s Natural Mummy at Gue, Himachal Pradesh

A small village named Gue in the Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh houses a 500-year-old natural mummy of a 15th century Budhhist monk. One can find the remains of this monk enclosed within a glass box, his naturally mummified body with hair and teeth intact. Natural mummification is a very difficult process. A person's body is made to react in such a way that body fats and fluids reduce at a constant rate and organs that are prone to decaying are reduced in size. One has to follow a special tree-based diet and in some senses starve oneself to death. It is a ritual which shows resemblance to Sokushinbutsu, a undertaken between the 11th and 19th Centuries by the most highly devoted spiritual masters in Japan. As per the Legend, the monk Sangha Tenzin mummified himself to save the town from infestation of scorpions. Once his spirit left his body, a rainbow appeared and the scorpions vanished.

Bullet Baba Temple, Rajasthan

As the legend goes, about two decades ago, a villager named Om Singh Rathore lost his life in an accident on National Highway 65 in Pali district of Rajasthan. The presiding deity is a 350CC Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle at this temple, which is also known as Om Banna temple. It is said that after the accident, when the police took away his motorcycle that had fallen into a nearby ditch, the bike could not be found at the police station. Rather, it was at the accident spot. Villagers claim that the bike was taken back to the police station and tied with chains but it returned to the accident spot again. This continued after several attempts and thus the story of the mysterious bike soon spread far and wide. The temple holds a concrete shrine with a bust of Rathore. The motorcycle stands enclosed in a glass case behind it.

Nau Gaja Peer, Haryana

Syed Ibrahim Badshah or Nau Gaja Peer (saint nine-yards-tall), has a shrine dedicated to him on the Grand Trunk Road, near Kalyana Village between Ambala and Kurukshetra in Haryana. Two things make this shrine unique – the large number of clocks inside and a very long grave. It is said that many years ago, a truck driver's vehicle used to break down every time he passed the dargah. One day, he offered a clock there, and could complete his journey on time. Since then, hundreds of devotees, especially truck drivers, offer clocks at the shrine to ensure a safe journey and a timely arrival. About 50 clocks are offered in a day, and all the clocks are tuned to the same time. Some clocks are also given back as prasad to people who offer them. People claim that Syed Ibrahim Badshah was 9-yards-tall, equal to 8 meters. Hence, the long grave.

Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, Sikkim

Harbhajan Singh, also known as Major “Baba” Harbhajan Singh, was an Indian army soldier who lost his life in 1967 near the Nathu La pass in Sikkim. In remembrance of the “Hero of Nathu La”, army men have constructed a shrine close to the Indo-China border. Many soldiers in the area believe that his spirit protects them. This is owing to the legend that Harbhajan Singh himself helped the search party find his body after his death. Then he talked to one of his colleagues through a dream and told him to build a shrine in his memory. Some soldiers also believe that the Baba warns soldiers about any impending attacks.

Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Ji Gurudwara, Punjab

Located 10 kms from Jalandhar, in Talhan village, Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara is also referred to as the “hawai jahaz gurdwara” or the “aeroplane gurdwara” by the locals. Reason being the special offerings of toy airplanes. Devotees believe that praying and offering toy airplanes here increases their chance of going abroad. The toy airplanes are sold in nearby shops and most visitors purchase and offer them in the temple. No-one knows how this trend started by being located in an area housing more than 6 lakhs NRIs, it is likely that the initiators of this trend had some strong aspirations of flying abroad.

Strange stories, rituals and customs go along the identity of India and even Gods aren’t so above the people who bestow powers of God in peculiar things!