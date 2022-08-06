Lavender Fields in Kashmir: The Indian subcontinent is renowned for having a wide variety of species. The rows of blossoming lavender, which is distinguished by a strong flowery perfume and tranquillity that attracts ardent nature-lovers and botanists, are also a distinctive and essential component of this biodiversity. Imagine being encircled by mountains and lavender, with a blaze of purple stretching as far as the sight can comprehend and the delicate scent of the flowers moving slowly on the wind.Also Read - Bimbisara Box Office Day 1: Kalyan Ram Starrer Fantasy Actioner Faires Decent in India - Check Out The Detailed Report

Lavender plant cultivation is extremely popular because of its calming, aromatic scent and uses in food, beverages, medicine, and essential oils. Lavender fields are one of the most admirable places to spend a day now that summer is here. Nowadays, visitors to India can see these gardens as well. Lavender trips are quite popular abroad. These fields are popular with tourists who want to see the purple bloom.

It's intriguing to see how lavender fields are quickly displacing conventional low-income crops like maize in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir. We're honouring the beauty of Kashmir's lavender fields, from their alluring scent to their time-tested medicinal benefits.

Incredible Visuals of Lavender Fields:

Lavender in Kashmir. Photos: Nissar Ahmed/The Hindu. pic.twitter.com/BvnnbxYqZR — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 5, 2022

Lavender grows best in cold temperatures and somewhat warm summers, and requires only one or two irrigations during rainy seasons, making Kashmir the region with the ideal climate for lavender farms. The plant, which is most commonly grown as a crop in Mediterranean nations, prefers a lot of sunlight but requires minimal water. A scented flowering plant known as lavender is widely grown across temperate zones for both decorative and culinary purposes.

A scented flowering plant called lavender is widely cultivated throughout temperate areas for usage as a decorative or culinary herb. The crop is grown in Jammu and Kashmir’s 20 districts. The cultivation of lavender is well renowned in Pulwama and Anantnag. This framework has been embraced by many farmers. Tourists come to these gardens during harvest season to see the flowers. Nature enthusiasts are flocking in droves to the lavender parks in the towns of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Nunar in central Kashmir.

The lavender park has become a popular destination for travellers. The popular tourist destination witnesses a significant influx of people taking selfies and recording Instagram reels, both foreigners and locals.

Your breath will truly be taken away by the view of fields of lavender in bloom.