Purple Paradise: Imagine, standing in the middle of vast expanse of purple vegetation with soothing aroma in the air and sweet breeze brushing past your hair. Paradise. That is what it will be. A purple paradise. There is one such place on earth in Surrey, UK. The Mayfield Farm is about an hour away from Central London and sprawls over 25 acres of land with lavender written all over it. It is an organic lavender farm where visitors wade through the purple beauty. It is flocked by tourists in big numbers every year.

Lavender or Lavandula is among the 47 species flowering plants in the mint family. These purple petals are often used as ornamental flowers adorning every nook it settles in. It is from here that the name of the colour lavender originated (obviously).

Lavender on the Surrey farms, begin to bloom somewhere by the end of June and peak in purple gory in July and August also subjective to weather conditions.

Exploring shades of purple

This 25 acre vast expanse of purple land has a lot to offer to its visitors. Since it is a lavender farm, one can find an array of lavender based products to purchase from like- plant scented scones, oils, soap and other body care varieties. Not only this but there is also a café where people can have cream tea, snacks, lavender cider and other drinks as well. There are some picnic tables spread the farm as well.

If you are up for a more authentic way to move around the farm, there are tractor rides available that will drive you around the farm.

Details

Farm is open uptill August 31, 2022 as per its official website.

During the season, it is open 7 days per week from 9am to 6pm

Entry: £4.50 per person while it is free for children under 14 years and pet dogs are allowed too!

Surreal right? If in London, than plan your visit to this purple paradise on earth soon!