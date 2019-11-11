Annual multi-day livestock fair, Pushkar Mela is attended by over 200,000 people around the world. Considered as one of the largest fairs in India Pushkar fair is a wonderful amalgamation of various colours and cultures. This much-awaited fair lasts for 9 days from November 4 till November 12. The main attractions of this fiesta include camel, cultural performances, horse race, magic shows, bridal competition, exhibitions, etc. Here we list some of the interesting things that you can do in the Pushkar Mela.

Hot air ballooning

Flying high in the sky is loved by most of the people, especially when you are in a colourful hot air balloon. To get the bird-eye view of the Pushkar Mela and to get a memorable experience, you must put this ride in your bucket list and try when you are in Pushkar. This recreational activity will take you away from the boring zone of mundane city life. Apart from this thrilling activity, you can indulge in horse riding, paramotors, or quad biking.

Luxurious glamping

Camping amidst the luxury and colourfull fair is something you should not miss. It will surely give you an unforgettable experience. At the Sky Waltz Camp, you can get both air-conditioned and non-air conditioned options. You can stay there to not miss any detail of the event.

Discovering beautiful handicrafts

In Pushkar Mela, many local people set up stalls and sell delightful handicrafts. Here, you can find things ranging from saddle straps to beads, strings of cowries, and silver ornaments. Other options like traditional footwear, bead necklaces from Nagpur, and printed textiles from Ajmer are also there.

Harmony half marathon

This is one of the most anticipated events in the Pushkar Mela. People from different religions take part in this half marathon that begins from Dargah Ajmer Sharif and ends at the Pushkar Stadium Ground.