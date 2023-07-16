Home

Pyakara Falls: A Hidern Gem in The Nigiris that Should Be On Your Visit List

Pyakara Falls: A Hidern Gem in The Nigiris that Should Be On Your Visit List

Visitors can take a boat trip on Pykara Lake or trek to the top of the falls for breathtaking views.

Pyakara Falls, Ooty, Tamil Nadu (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: A trip to Ooty, Tamil Nadu, is not complete without a visit to Pykara Falls. The Pykara River carves out the falls, which offer a breathtaking sight as they drop over a number of granite cliffs. The waterfalls are surrounded by lush vegetation, and the sound of the water thundering down is wonderfully tranquil. In addition to taking a boat trip on Pykara Lake, visitors can trek to the top of the falls for breathtaking views.

A beautiful show of cascading water is produced as the Pykara river’s crystal-clear waters descend from a height of roughly 55 meters. The sound and sight of the waterfall and the surrounding mist will be enough to take anyone seeking a peaceful vacation to a happy place.

When to Visit Pykara Falls at its Best

Pykara Falls are best visited between June and September, which is the monsoon season. The falls are at their height at this time, and the water is a rich emerald green color. The falls are stunning year-round, though, not just in the fall and winter.

Activities at Pykara Falls

At Pykara Falls, there are numerous activities available. Visitors can take a boat trip on Pykara Lake or trek to the top of the falls for breathtaking views. If you want to see the falls in a more quiet setting, there are a number of campgrounds nearby that are a terrific location to stay.

Tips for Traveling to Pykara Falls

A few pointers for visiting Pykara Falls are as follows:

1. Since there will be a considerable amount of walking, wear cozy shoes.

2. Bring your camera; you’ll want to record the splendor of the falls.

3. Dress in layers because it can get hot in the falls, especially in the summer.

4. If you’re going to be there during the monsoons, pack some rain gear.

