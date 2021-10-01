New Delhi: Qatar Airways has made history once again as it has been announced as ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. In addition, it has also secured five additional awards including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline has won the prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).Also Read - Handy Travel Guide for Jharkhand - Check Out These Stunning Places on Your Next Vacay

In addition, the airline has also received recognition for its luxurious Al Mourjan Lounge, which was voted the World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge. Meanwhile the patented Qsuite has been named as the World's Best Business Class Airline Seat, with the cabin being voted World's Best Business Class for the fifth year in succession.

Furthermore, Qatar Airways also received the World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering award and Best Airline in the Middle East. Interestingly, the Hamad International Airport, recently won the only Skytrax five-star airport in the region. Qatar Airways also became the first global airline to receive the Skytrax COVID-19 Safety Rating in January 2021.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, “Being recognised as the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time is an incredible achievement for our airline and I want to thank our loyal passengers for this award. Having gone through one of the most challenging years in aviation history, this award is fitting recognition for all the hard work by the entire Qatar Airways family to take care of our passengers. We never abandoned them when they needed us the most, we kept flying to get people home, focused on biosafety to provide customer and employee reassurance and continued to innovate during this period.”

The full list of awards won by Qatar Airways at the 2021 World Airline Awards by Skytrax are:

Airline of the Year

World’s Best Business Class

World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge

World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat

World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering

Best Airline in the Middle East

Meanwhile Skytrax Chief Executive Officer, Edward Plaisted, said, “To be named as the World’s Best Airline is a great recognition of Qatar Airways high standards, and to win this highest accolade for a sixth time is a remarkable achievement. We congratulate them for this unique success.”