Qatar to Welcome a Series of Elite International Sporting Events Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Looking forward to Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022? Well, here's a piece of news for you. Ahead of the event, Qatar is all set to welcome a series of elite international sporting events. Continuing a tourism drive from an ATP tennis competition to European Tour golf and the MotoGP, the country has in store for adventure-hungry visitors looking for professional sporting activities.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Sport brings people together and hosting international sporting events allows us to be part of, and to facilitate, cross-cultural moments of human achievement and utility. The country's ability to host these events demonstrates the trust in Qatar's ability and health and safety measures to keep players safe when competing at world-class venues. We look forward to welcoming outstanding players, management teams, and of course all the fans to Qatar throughout the year."

Sports & Adventure

Day 1

Morning

SUP tour of The Pearl-Qatar

Afternoon

Immersive horseback riding with the Al Shaqab Racing Academy

Evening

Sunset kayaking at the mangroves

Day 2

Morning

Round of golf/quad biking

Afternoon

Desert safari to Inland Sea

Evening

Overnight desert camping

Day 3

Morning

Scuba diving at GMC Reef

Afternoon

Sandboarding near Sealine camp

Evening

Relaxing spa experience

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (November 21-December 18, 2022)

Fans can expect to see a FIFA World Cup like no other, with the incredible atmosphere of centrally located stadiums, beautiful hotels and authentic culture. All stadiums are located within a 55 kilometre (35 mile) radius of Doha, making it extremely accessible for supporters to travel from one match to the next.

Upcoming sporting events in Qatar

Katara International Horse Festival (February 2-12, 2022)

Discover Qatar’s rich equestrian heritage and learn how the country is a pioneer in breeding purebred Arabians at this 10-day event in Katara Cultural Village. The festival offers various activities for guests to experience, including a horse exhibition and parade, light show, art and painting exhibits, as well as numerous food and beverage stalls.

Qatar Masters (TBC 2022)

This European Tour golf tournament has been held in Doha since 1998 and rotates between Qatar’s two championship-level courses, Education City Golf Club and Doha Golf Club. Previously won by the likes of Ernie Els, Adam Scott, Paul Lawrie and Henrik Stenson.

The Qatar Open (February 14-19, 2022)

As part of the ATP 250 tour, this annual men’s professional tennis tournament is played outside on hard courts. Famous victors have included Boris Becker, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Qatar Ladies Open (February 20-26, 2022)

This professional women’s tennis tournament is a WTA 500 event on the WTA Tour. Previously won by famous players such as Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova and the defending champion Petra Kvitove.

Al Adaid Desert Challenge (TBC 2022)

The Al Adaid Desert Challenge is an extreme sports race that features on the International Cycling Union calendar. The gruelling event involves 60 kilometres for cyclists and 28 kilometres for runners, starting from the Sealine area and stretching to one of Qatar’s most impressive natural wonders: the ‘Inland Sea’, or Khor Al Adaid.

Grand Prix of Qatar (March 4-6, 2022)

One of the most exciting events on the MotoGP calendar, the motorcycle race will take place at the impressive Losail circuit, which recently hosted the 2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. Having hosted the first-ever floodlit MotoGP back in 2008, this location never fails to impress. Notable winners have included Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi.

