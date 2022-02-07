For the travellers to remember, Qatar has initiated a new yacht luxury cruise experience. With the Emerald Cruise partnership, the ship will set sail from Doha in January 2023.Also Read - Greece Travel Update: No RT-PCR Required for European Vaccine Certificate Holders

Emerald Azzura, the cruise, will offer a seven-night and eight-day trip. It will also include Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Khasab, Oman, Fujairah and Dubai. Based on different packages, they can also opt to explore Qatar in depth.

Qatar's itinerary includes National Museum of Qatar, Souq Waqif, the inland Sea, desert and other places. They will witness an exciting dune bash too.

The latest yacht launch is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030. The aim is to bring in more tourists and boost tourism. People are in for a beautiful view of both land and sea. You can also witness camel races and falconry. Building a superyacht would add a boon to their tourism industry.