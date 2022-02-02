Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar has updated the travel list and has banned six countries due to health and safety reasons. According to the Ministry of Public Health report, the names of the banned countries are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Nepal and Egypt. The list was effective on 30 January at 7 pm.Also Read - I'd Laugh At Them: Brett Lee Reveals Biggest Fast Bowling Myth Of Recent Times

According to sakshipost.com, the restrictions on passengers arriving from the GCC countries are individuals from Qatar who are fully vaccinated, foreign residents, and nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations will be subject to a two-day home quarantine upon arrival, according to legislation related to arrivals from the red list countries. Also Read - IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia at Sir Coolidge Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST Feb 2

For people arriving in Qatar, it is mandatory for everyone to get a negative RTPCR test that has to be done within 72 hours. They have to undergo a rapid antigen test on the second day of home quarantine. For people who are not vaccinated, they will have to go through seven-day home quarantine. Along with it, they have to take a PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival. Along with this, they will also have to get a rapid antigen test done on the seventh day of quarantine. Also Read - What is Travel e-passport, How it Benefits a Common Man Amid Pandemic, And Its Future - Experts Speak