New Delhi: Worried about restrictions and curbs in Delhi during Christmas and New Year amid Omicron scare? It's okay, don't you worry – we have you covered! We're here with some great recommendations. Apart from planning fun weekend getaways, dinner parties or DJ nights, there's a lot more to do in Dilwalon ki Sheher Dilli, that would get you feeling all warm and fuzzy. So, what are you waiting for? Don your party hat and let's get this festive season frolic going in some of the out-of-the-usual ways.

5 Quirky & Fun Ways to Ring in Christmas, New Year in Delhi

1. Watch Movies at The Open Air Cinema

How about watching your favourite Christmas movies and romcoms with your bae in a serene setting? Check out Sunset Cinema Club's open-air theatre and drive-in theatre. It's undoubtedly a dreamy experience to catch up on nostalgic movies under the stars. Cool part? You can bring your own blankets and make the evening a memorable one. Importantly, there is also an array of food and beverage options here.

2. Visit Dilli Haat Events

Established as a platform to support craftsmen across the country, Dilli Haat sets up colourful stalls, open-stage music and dance programs, during the festive season every year. Dilli Haat events will take you down to memory lane to bustling village fairs. You can relish an array of regional cuisines from across the country, witness stunning dance performances and buy handicrafts for your friends and family.

3. Fun Picnic at Lodhi Garden

How about a nice and cozy picnic with your loved ones? Lodhi Garden is an ideal place for that. Replete with lush greenery, rustic ruins and stunning gazebos, you can have a great time with your near and dear ones in this location. You can explore architectural ruins and walk around the rose and bamboo gardens. A relaxed day with chirping birds, long conversations, green views, is just what you’d need to add the extra spark to your holidays. What do you think?

4. Memorable Time at Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Village in Delhi is a party paradise. With number of popular restaurants, bars, exhibitions and art galleries, this place will give you all the festive vibe. From delicious food, fine wine to breathtaking artwork, you’re guaranteed to have a memorable time here with your bae on Christmas and New Year. Visit the Delhi Hauz Khas Village housing the Delhi Art Gallery and other exhibitions, that are a Mecca for every art lover. For those of you who wants to party all night, visit swanky resto-bar, gorge on exquisite food and have oodles of fun.

5. All Day Fun at Christmas Fairs

Every year people in Delhi wait for these Christmas fairs where one gets to relish yummy snacks, opportunity to get clicked with Santa, shop till you drop and more. You can indulge in all the fun activities at Christmas fairs in Delhi this year. Click here for more details.