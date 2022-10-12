New Delhi: Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar, of Radisson Hotel Group has completed its 5 years of journey and is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month with a range of value-driven offers. To celebrate its 5 years of operations, the vibrant upscale hotel wants its patrons to join in the celebrations by availing a bonanza of offers, all of which will be valid throughout the entire month of October 2022.Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

To celebrate its anniversary month, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar, is offering exclusive deals, packages and experiences. Patrons can avail exciting offers that include a 1-night stay on double occupancy and complimentary buffet breakfast for just INR 5,555++. Little Patisserie, the hotel's on-site deli shop is offering a bumper 55% off on all its delicious delicacies this entire month. Indulge and enjoy a unique dining experience at the grand dinner buffet with unlimited soft drinks for INR 1555.

Executive Chef Vikramjit Singh Ahluwalia has conjured a magical, special anniversary menu which promises to take guests on a gastronomic journey as a gesture of gratitude for their patronage. This specially curated menu includes signature and wildly popular dishes.

On the menu, there is something for each palate. Amuse Bouche of curried noodle Arancini (a small ball of curried noodles cooked with cheese and Indian spice ), Broccoli and Asparagus soup with parmesan cheese; Beetroot and coconut crunchy mesclun salad, snacks such as Shikampuri Bhutte ke Kebab (Mildly spiced minced Corn patties stuffed with dry fruit, shallow-fried ); Kalmi Kabab (Juicy chicken cooked with chef’s special spices). Main course includes succulent delights like Keema Panner ka Dholum (Cottage cheese stuffed dumpling cooked in tomato and cheese gravy); Butter Chicken (Roasted Stuffed chicken breast cooked in tomato gravy and finished with butter) ; Pindi Cholay with Herbs Kulcha, NH-8 DAL (Black lentil delicately simmered overnight, finished with cream and butter); Murgh Dum Biryani (Savoury chicken and rice delicacy flavored with saffron and cardamom). To satiate your sweet tooth, there is Coconut Malai (A classic Indian treat that’s rich, creamy and perfectly sweet).

Apart from these exciting offers, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar will run a photography contest, where one has to share a post of their favorite memory in the hotel and the winner will get a chance to win a free staycation!

On the occasion, Mr. Namit Vijh – General Manager, Radisson Gurugram, UdyogVihar stated, “It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 5 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards all our patrons and employees for their undisputed love and support even during these unprecedented times.’