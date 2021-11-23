New Delhi: Rail passengers attention! The Indian Railways is cancelling some special trains from December 2021 for three months till February 2022.Also Read - Top 5 Luxury Trains In India IRCTC: Serving Royalty on Wheels | Watch Video

Owing to the operational setbacks in the winter months, in total six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat will be cancelled by IRCTC. So, in case if you are planning to travel, check out the complete list of special trains to be cancelled.

Here are the details of the special trains to be cancelled from December 1 onwards:

Train No. 09017, Bandra Terminus

Train No. 09018, Haridwar – Bandra Terminus

Train No. 09403, Ahmedabad – Sultanpur

Train No. 09404, Sultanpur – Ahmedabad

Train No. 09407, Ahmedabad – Varanasi

Train No. 09408, Varanasi – Ahmedabad

Train No. 09111, Valsad – Haridwar

Train No. 09112, Haridwar – Valsad

Train No. 04309, Ujjain – Dehradun bi-weekly special

Train No. 04310, Dehradun – Ujjain bi-weekly special

Rail passengers will now be able to change the travel dates without cancelling their tickets

Well, what else could you ask for? The Indian Railways has kept this option open for the convenience of the rail passengers. As per the latest developments, the passengers will now be able to change the travel dates without cancelling their tickets in case of change of travel plans.

What does this mean? This clearly means that now you will be able to prepone or postpone your tickets and also change the boarding destination. How convenient, right?

Moreover, you can also change the boarding station by applying in writing to the station manager or visiting a computerised reservation centre 24 hours before travel. Travellers will now also be able to extend their journey by contacting the ticket checking before or after reaching the destination.

Passengers can surrender the ticket 48 hours before the departure of the train to change the travel date

Importantly, travellers will be able to prepone or postpone their tickets only once.

Besides, to change the travel date, passengers can go to the reservation office and surrender the ticket 48 hours before the departure of the train.

Please note that this facility is only available on offline tickets.

According to IRCTC, the passengers also have the option to prepone and postpone tickets in the higher category or for the same destination, if needed.

Apart from that, the Indian Railways is also allowing passengers to change their boarding station and upgrade their tickets to a higher category. While some features are applicable for offline tickets, others are available for both offline and online tickets.

To obtain more details, visit irctc.co.in.