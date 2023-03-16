Home

Travel

Railways To Start 18-Day ‘Ramayan Yatra’ On April 7 From Delhi Safdarjung; Check Tour Package Details Here

Railways To Start 18-Day ‘Ramayan Yatra’ On April 7 From Delhi Safdarjung; Check Tour Package Details Here

The first halt of this train will be Ayodhya followed by Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sitamarhi in Bihar where tourists will be visiting Sita's birthplace and Ram Janki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

IRCTC Ramayan Yatra: The Railways will restart the “Ramayan Yatra” train on April 7 from New Delhi, covering several prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and also places in other states too. The proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities. So far, 26 Bharat Gaurav Trains have been started.

A press statement by the Indian Railways said, “Tourists travelling in the train will be given a halt in Ayodhya where they will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple and will be able to see Saryu aarti. Train will also cover Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur, among others in an 18-day tour.”

You may like to read

.@RailMinIndia to start Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train “Shri Ramayan Yatra” on 7th April 2023 from Delhi Safdarjung State of the art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I & AC II class will accommodate total 156 tourists Read here: https://t.co/zCs99R3rfH pic.twitter.com/t1M3EeUXmQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 15, 2023



Indian Railways has taken a initiative to run Bharat Gaurav tourist trains to promote the “Dekho Apna Desh” and “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” vision of the Indian government.

According to Indian Railways, the proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities such as AC-I and AC-II class coaches accommodating 156 tourists.

IRCTC Sri Ramayan Yatra Train details

The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

Tourists can also board/deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow railway station.

The first halt of this train will be Ayodhya followed by Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sitamarhi in Bihar where tourists will be visiting Sita’s birthplace and Ram Janki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

After Sitamarhi, the train proceeds for Buxar, Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple.

Afterwards, the train will follow to Prayagraj, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur and ending at Delhi, said the statement by the Railways.

Features include two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager etc.

IRCTC Sri Ramayan Yatra: Cost Per Person

As per the details mentioned on the official website of IRCTC Tourism, the package will Rs 1,14,065 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,46,545 for 1 AC class cabin and Rs 1,68,950 for 1AC coupe. The inclusions include journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all veg meals, all transfer & sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance.

IRCTC Sri Ramayan Yatra: CHECK DESTINATIONS AND VISITS COVERED

Ayodhya : Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat.

: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat. Nandigram : Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund

: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund Janakpur : Ram-Janki Mandir.

: Ram-Janki Mandir. Sitamarhi : Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham. Buxar : Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple. Varanasi : Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti. Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi : Sita Mata temple.

: Sita Mata temple. Prayagraj : Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple. Shringaverpur : Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura. Chitrakoot : Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple. Nasik :Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

:Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple. Hampi :Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

:Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple. Rameshwaram : Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi. Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple

IRCTC Ramayan Yatra Train Boarding and De-boarding Stations

Boarding Stations – Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow

– Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow De-boarding Stations – Virangana Lakshmi Bai, Gwalior, Agra, Mathura.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.