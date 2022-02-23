Monsoons in India are a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as the exotic landscapes enchant you with their beauty. If you really do not care about getting a little wet, make plans to visit one of these spots near Punjab and Haryana immediately. Due to a Western disturbance passing across the hills of North India, the weather in the plains is expected to alter.Also Read - Dubai's Museum Of Future is Most Beautiful Building on Earth: Check Ticket Prices, Timings And Other Details

Rain will begin to fall over the lowlands today and continue through tomorrow. IMD used its official Twitter account to update the public on the rain forecast. The department informed that rain is expected over north Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh.

♦ Isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd and over Rajasthan on 22nd February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 21, 2022

These 11 Indian cities are likely to witness the rain:

1. Ambala

It’s known for having a military cantonment, an air force facility, and a major railway junction. Rani ka Talab, Jain Mandir, and Holy Redeemer Church are among the city’s most prominent tourist attractions.

2. Karnal

It’s 123 kilometres from Delhi and 130 kilometres from Chandigarh. Since the Mahabharata era, the city has gained significance. Some of the well-known tourist attractions here range from the European Soldiers Grave to the Gateway of the Old Mughal Sarai.

3. Yamunanagar

It was once known as Abdullapur before being renamed Yamunanagar. Adibadri, Buddhist Stupa Chaneti, and Kos Minar are among the city’s most recognized tourist attractions.

4. Panchkula

The city is well-planned, with spacious avenues lined with magnificent trees, and buildings that suit the planning’s contemporary perspective. Panchkula is also known for its scenic beauty since it has the densest forest coverage in the entire state of Haryana.

5. Chandigarh

The city of Chandigarh is known for its urban design and planning. From nature to art and culture, nightlife to shopping, it appeals to people of all ages. Chandigarh’s ambiance and dynamic culture of both traditional and contemporary Punjab are sure to enchant visitors.

6. Kapurthala

The city is known as the ‘Paris of Punjab’ because of its architecture. It is the capital of the princely state of Kapurthala. The Indo-Saracen and French-style architecture can be seen in the city’s landmarks and lawns.

7. Pathankot

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force are both stationed in the city. This charming tiny town is nestled in the Himalayan foothills, bordered by the scenic hill towns of Kangra and Dalhousie. In the markets, you may also find stunning handicrafts and furnishings.

8. Jalandhar

Jalandhar is a wonderful representation of the great state of Punjab’s rich past. It provides visitors with the opportunity to see most of Punjab.

9. Amritsar

In the heart of Punjab, Amritsar is a major business and cultural centre. It is built around the magnificent Golden Temple, the state’s most significant Sikh pilgrimage site.

Other places in the northern parts of Punjab and Haryana that are likely to experience rainfall activity are Saharanpur, Gurdaspur, and Ropad.