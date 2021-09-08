Don’t know where to head this weekend? If travel is on your mind, then parts of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand have been opened for round-the-year safari on the lines of some Corbett Tiger Reserve ranges, officials said on Monday.Also Read - Kerala Travel Update: No RT-PCR Test Report Required For Fully Vaccinated Tourists

Tourists visiting Rajaji can now go on wildlife safari from Satyanarayan Mandir to Kasro throughout the year, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag said.

“The decision will give a boost to tourism, besides giving relief to safari operators who have been hit hard financially by the Covid pandemic,” he said.

Other people whose livelihoods are connected with it will also benefit immensely from the decision, Suhag said.

Safari operators of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and people’s representatives of the area had recently written to Suhag, requesting him to open parts of the reserve for round-the-year safari on the lines of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Five ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve — Garjia, Bijrani, Dhara-Jhirna, Dhela and Pakhron — were opened for a round-the-year safari in June.

Revenues of both Rajaji and Corbett Tiger reserves in Uttarakhand have been hit badly by the pandemic. Measures like this will help offset the impact, Suhag said.

(With inputs from PTI)