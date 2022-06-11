5 Hill Stations in Rajasthan: Some states in North India are experiencing intense heat waves. While scorching sun continues to burn, one can’t help but look for escapes. If you are in and around Rajasthan and are looking for a swift get-away, here is a list of 5 hill stations in Rajasthan. Representing Rajasthan’s rich culture which showcases bravery, pride and valour alongside embracing warmth, these quaint places are gateways to tranquility.Also Read - 'Padharo Mhare Des': A Complete Itinerary To Spend 48-Hour In Udaipur

Mount Abu

“From the hills they descend, as wild as the river

Which spring hath unloosed, like a shaft from its quiver;

With light on its waters, and foam on its banks,

So gather these free waves—so gather these ranks…”

– Letitia Elizabeth Landon (L. E. L.) Also Read - Jaipur: The Hub Of Meenakari Jewellery

This is how the beauty of the Nakki lake at Mount Abu was captured by the renowned 19th century poet. A picturesque place with its own unique appeal and meditative value, Mount Abu houses magnificent architectural structures. Due to its lush greenery and scenic backdrop of Aravalli Mountains, this pretty hill station receives thousands of visitors every year from all over the world. Some of the major sites to visit here include: Sunset Point, Dilwara Temples

Guru Shikhar

Nestled in the Aravalli Ranges, this point perched at 1722 meters, the highest peak on Aravalli ranges here, offers an excellent panoramic view to the visitors. Also known as the Peak of the Guru, in relation to the temple of Guru Dattatreya found here,(dedicated to an incarnation of the Divine Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva). Devotees flock to the temple during festivals and special occasions to celebrate and worship the deity. 15 kms from Mount Abu, this is one of the most quaint places to visit in Rajasthan.

Sajjangarh

Established in the year of 1884, by Maharaja Sajjan Singh, his majestic palace and fort located atop a serene hill, looks quite enthralling with a mesmerizing mountain range as a backdrop. It served as a Monsoon palace and the forest around as hunting ground for the king who also wanted to establish it as an astronomical tower but he passed away before that could happen. This beautiful place is considered to be an ideal summer haven for tourists, who are trying to stay away from the heat of summer.

Achalgarh

This paradisiacal place is centered around the Achalgarh fort, the Mahadev temple and lake Mandakini. The fort was reinstated in 15th century by Maharaja Kumbha but it has existed since before that. The temple with the surrounding lake makes the place a vision to behold. The temple is inside the fort, the toe of Lord Shiva is worshipped there and a brass Nandi is also located here. It is said to be made of 5 metals, (Pancha-Dhatu) fold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is certainly an exciting getaway for people in and around Rajasthan, with just 11 kms away from Mount Abu.

Ranakpur

One of the small village hill stations of Rajasthan, known for its natural beauty. Ranakpur Jain Temple, a magnificent marble temple with intricate detailing and symbolic representation of mythological stories is the main attraction here. Sadri Temple Town here is a congregation of all the famous temples like the Chintamani Parasvanath and the Varahavtar are some of the oldest and the whole town is full art and history. The trip is incomplete without a visit to the dargah of Khudabaksh Baba. You could also visit the nearby Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and the Kumbhalgarh Fort. The beautiful Surya Narayan temple and the Ranakpur dam are also popular attractions here.

Experience the contradictions of nature at these places, which exist only like a miracle. Escaping the heatwaves is only an excuse for enriching your life with beautiful stories and making memories.