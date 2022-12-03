Soon, Explore Jaipur With Prepaid Travel Cards For Seamless Exploration And More. Deets Inside

Travellers to enjoy a seamless travel, the Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL) will soon be rolling out prepaid travel cards that will make inter-city travelling cashless and seamless.

Jaipur: A city that exudes in rich culture, heritage and palatial first is none other than the royal Jaipur. The pink city is replete with places to travel to. A tourist hub, Jaipur offers insight into iur royal history and more. A typical traveller’s destination, here one can indulge in some traditional ghoomar, roal meals in Chowki dhani, camel ride and explore the dungeons of the , any first surrounding the city.

Thus, for travellers to enjoy a seamless travel, the Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL) will soon be rolling out prepaid travel cards that will make inter-city travelling cashless and seamless.

How to use JCTSL pre-paid travel?

JCTSL will be launching an app probably by mid December in a phased manner.

JCTSL prepaid card can be recharged using UPI application.

Initially, limited cards will be made available at only few selected Yes Bank branches, reports times travel.

While travelling on bus, instead of purchasing ticket, one can simply extend the travel card to the bus conductor . The card will be swiped on Point of Sale available and get you a ticket for your desired destination.

Local and tourists alike can avail this service for a enhanced travel

Jaipur is a place not less than a paradise. It is impossibly romantic and picturesque, decked with royal palaces atmospheric Havlies, eclectic museums, and ancient towering temples. It is more than just a city. It is not wrong to say that Jaipur as a city is the soul of Indian culture. Fusion of old and modern, Chaotic yet tranquil welcoming and hospitable Jaipur is the beating heart of Rajasthan tourism.